Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,367,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 364,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $475,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,206,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 207,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

