Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 111,127 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Zumiez worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 794.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

