Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 516,009 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

