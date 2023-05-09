Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

