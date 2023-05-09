Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.