Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.26 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 10.88% of Viemed Healthcare worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

VMD stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $428.47 million, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

