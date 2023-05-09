Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.48 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

