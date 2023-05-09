Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NULV opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

