Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.69 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 742.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.62% of TechnipFMC worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

