Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $274.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

