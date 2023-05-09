Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 7.96% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $38,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 3.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWB stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.