Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $323.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

