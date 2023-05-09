Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $432.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

