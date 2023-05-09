Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in argenx were worth $28,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $35,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

Shares of ARGX opened at $406.00 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.12.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

