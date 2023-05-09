Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,016 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of ELF opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,044. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.