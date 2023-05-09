Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,286 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

