Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,558 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,005 shares of company stock worth $46,075,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $418.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

