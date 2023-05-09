Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,557 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.61% of Five9 worth $29,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 200,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 94,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

