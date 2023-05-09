Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.