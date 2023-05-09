Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 954,155 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

