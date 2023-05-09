Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

