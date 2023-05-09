Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,978 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $246.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $390.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.