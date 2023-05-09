Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $67.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

