Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.7% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 111,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,509 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

