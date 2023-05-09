Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

