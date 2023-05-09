Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $49.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of TSN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

