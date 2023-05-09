U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Argus cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

