Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 51,205 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 433.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

