Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,620 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.