Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,446 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 34.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

