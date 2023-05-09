Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

