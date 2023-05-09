Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 23,180 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Blackbaud worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,561 shares of company stock worth $3,168,442. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

