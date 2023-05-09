Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 39,550 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.20.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 455.56%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 50,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

