Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,126 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.81% of Standard Lithium worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205,460 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLI opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard Lithium ( OTCMKTS:SLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

