Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $143.13 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

