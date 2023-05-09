Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after buying an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,001 shares of company stock worth $8,776,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

