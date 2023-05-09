Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,374 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.