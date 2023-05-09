Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,652,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,393,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 318,623 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,813,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

