Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.12 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

