Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

