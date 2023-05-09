Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

