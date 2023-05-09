Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.14 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,989,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

ED opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

