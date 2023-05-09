Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.63.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

