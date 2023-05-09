Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

