Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,401 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.