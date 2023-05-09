Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 750,351 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $151,013,970,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE CION opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

