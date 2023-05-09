Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

