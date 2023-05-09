Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,984 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.71. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

