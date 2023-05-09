VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

