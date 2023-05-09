Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 657,636 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.